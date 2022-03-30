Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 1,268 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,663,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $597.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $559.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.77. The company has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of 524.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.