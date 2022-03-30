Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AON by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AON by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,295,000 after purchasing an additional 269,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.62. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $329.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

