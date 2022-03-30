Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 534 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $641.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $586.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $16,641,472. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

