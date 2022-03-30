Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,644 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.