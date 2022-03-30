Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 8,025 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $286.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $719.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

