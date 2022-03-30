Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 158,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cigna by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Shares of CI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.34. 1,231,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.24.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.