Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $537,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Moderna by 140.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Moderna by 276.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,157,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,307. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.48.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,054 shares of company stock worth $32,595,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

