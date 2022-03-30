Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 244,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 915,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,070,000 after acquiring an additional 149,803 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 280,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

