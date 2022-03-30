Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,922,000 after acquiring an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

Schlumberger stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

