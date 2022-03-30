Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Synopsys by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Synopsys by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $8.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.00. 980,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,038. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.48.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.