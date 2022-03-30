Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 1,261 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.