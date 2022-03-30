Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 99,373 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 722.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,373 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after buying an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,265,000 after purchasing an additional 298,066 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,584,000 after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,616,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.86. 11,396,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,972,199. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

