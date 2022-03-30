Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,942,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,222. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

