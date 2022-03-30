Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $17,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

TGT stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.93. 3,049,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,420. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

