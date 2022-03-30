Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,847 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
