Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 261 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 393,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,800,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,080,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

AMT opened at $250.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

