Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 419 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:A opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.06 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

