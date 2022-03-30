Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 460 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Blackstone by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock opened at $131.78 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.81 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

