Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 846 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $241.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,891. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.20 and its 200 day moving average is $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

