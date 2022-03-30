Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($24.18) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.38 ($41.08).

EPA RNO opened at €25.73 ($28.27) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.70. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($110.66).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

