Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $21.65

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $22.29. Renren shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 473 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Renren by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Renren by 12,608.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Renren in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Renren in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Renren in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

