Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Bank System in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CBU opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.36. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $82.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Community Bank System by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Community Bank System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

