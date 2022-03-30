Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Signature Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.89 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBNY. Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

Shares of SBNY opened at $316.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.65. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $207.86 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,605,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.