Research Analysts Set Expectations for EQT Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

EQT declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of EQT by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.