REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get REV Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 106.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,149 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter valued at $8,714,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 189.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 431,284 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter valued at $6,256,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REVG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,599. The stock has a market cap of $879.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 2.27. REV Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About REV Group (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.