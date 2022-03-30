Reviewing Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) and The Competition

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Duckhorn Portfolio to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Duckhorn Portfolio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 7 0 2.88 Duckhorn Portfolio Competitors 276 1281 1451 32 2.41

Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.90%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 96.10%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duckhorn Portfolio has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 15.28% 7.11% 4.76% Duckhorn Portfolio Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million $55.96 million 39.50 Duckhorn Portfolio Competitors $11.49 billion $1.92 billion -16.94

Duckhorn Portfolio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Duckhorn Portfolio. Duckhorn Portfolio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

