RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. RH updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RH stock traded up $18.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $385.69. 1,733,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,626. RH has a 1 year low of $320.81 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $692.75.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

