Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.25. Rimini Street shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 839 shares trading hands.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $542.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,188 shares of company stock worth $126,428 in the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 276,467 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

