Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,398 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,100 ($66.81) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.06.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.