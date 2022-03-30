RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

RiT Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RITT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.00. RiT Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

RiT Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RITT)

RiT Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of converged information technology infrastructure management and connectivity solutions. Its products and services include patch panels, modular keystones, Xlight outlets, Xlight fiber optic cables, plugs, automated infrastructure management, copper solutions, and fiber optic solutions.

