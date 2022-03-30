Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Stock Holdings Increased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 45.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RAD opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

