Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the February 28th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:RVSDF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Riverside Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
About Riverside Resources (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverside Resources (RVSDF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.