Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

