Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Brokerages predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.58. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

