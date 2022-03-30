Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.86.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
