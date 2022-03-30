Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 23.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.