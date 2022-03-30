Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In related news, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $34,863.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.13.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
