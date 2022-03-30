Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 465 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 465 target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 target price on Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 391.82.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

