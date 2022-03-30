Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $719.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) to post sales of $719.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $712.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.00 million. Roku reported sales of $574.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $137.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 1.89. Roku has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

