Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 550 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 550 ($7.20) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HSBA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 484 ($6.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.45 ($7.24).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON HSBA opened at GBX 526.70 ($6.90) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £106.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 519.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 460.05.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.39), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($370,020.85).

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.