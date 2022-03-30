Royale Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $109,188.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $109,188.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.86 or 0.07118323 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,297.62 or 1.00176523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00055109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,690,208 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

