RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $714,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RES opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

RPC Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.