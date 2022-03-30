Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $222,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.41.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

