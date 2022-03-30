Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,214,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,760 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.50 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. Barclays downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

