Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,811,913 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,677 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008,887 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 124,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 269,320 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,351,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 850,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.76.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

HMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

