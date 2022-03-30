Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Cut to €20.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryanair from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.78.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.63. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

