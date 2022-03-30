Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.44. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 679,135 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$681.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In related news, Director David Fennell bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,548. Also, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,382.75.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

