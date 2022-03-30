Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Down 46.3% in March

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. 190,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.24. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

