Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.13

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.83. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 2,013,748 shares traded.

SB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $554.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 219.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 538,971 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 33.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,584,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 397,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 378,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

