Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 174.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of SFET opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Safe-T Group has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Safe-T Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

