Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 174.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.
Shares of SFET opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Safe-T Group has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.
Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Safe-T Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.
