SafeCapital Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 97.7% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $9,282.30 and $34.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

